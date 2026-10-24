In Pakistan’s Balochistan province, a passenger minibus collided with a passenger bus in the Lasbela district. At least 12 people were killed and another 22 were injured.

Collision on the Karachi–Quetta highway

The accident occurred on Friday at the Uthal Zero Point on the Karachi–Quetta highway. The bus was traveling from Gwadar to Karachi when it was hit by a minibus, The Express Tribune reports.

Following the collision, police, rescuers, district administration representatives and local residents began rescue operations. The dead and injured were pulled from the damaged vehicles and taken to a hospital in Lasbela.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Seven injured in critical condition

Dr Abdul Hakim Lasi, head of the Edhi center in Lasbela, said that seven people died at the scene, while another five died of their injuries in hospital. According to him, seven of the 22 injured are in critical condition and were transferred to a trauma center in Karachi.

According to Lasi, minibus passengers were the most affected by the collision. Relatives of some of the deceased took their bodies to their hometowns after completing formalities. Police are establishing the cause of the accident, which also disrupted traffic on the busy highway.

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