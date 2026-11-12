In Romania, the emerging alliance of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) is supported by 32% of voters who have decided on their choice. This is three percentage points less than the far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has, Romania Insider reports, citing INSCOP director Remus Ștefureac.

Decline in support for AUR

In November, support for AUR fell to 34–35%, compared with 38–40% in previous polls, Cursdeguvernare.ro reported. According to Ștefureac, this is the first decline in the party’s rating in 18 months.

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Social Democrats’ position

At the same time, Romania’s Social Democratic Party (PSD) increased its support to 22–24% after returning to government. In INSCOP’s May 2026 measurements, the PSD rating stood at about 18%, which was a historic low following the collapse of Ilie Bolojan’s government.

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