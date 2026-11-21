Twenty hours after the official end of the UN climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, 190 countries have still not agreed on a final declaration. The negotiations, which lasted nearly two weeks, continued on Friday, November 20. Most delegations rejected the previously submitted draft documents, Der Spiegel reports.

Disputes over fossil fuels

The European Union, which also represents Germany in the talks, insists that the declaration mention a phase-out of fossil fuels. This position is also supported by Pacific island states. Tuvalu Climate Minister Maina Vakafua Talia told reporters that all participants were disappointed.

The EU and island countries also support the target proposed by Turkey: by 2035, to increase electricity's share in global final energy consumption from about 23% to 35%. According to sources in the delegations, the Arab Group led by Saudi Arabia is seeking to remove specific figures from this point. Electrification, particularly of transport, could reduce global oil consumption.

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Adaptation financing

According to the publication, Saudi Arabia also does not agree to include wording on a phase-out of fossil fuels in the declaration. At the same time, it seeks to add a separate point on carbon dioxide capture, utilization and storage. The EU wants to prevent any mention of these technologies in the text. Critics consider them an attempt to prolong the business model of oil-exporting countries.

Observers also report disagreements within the African Group. It sought commitments on financing adaptation projects in poor countries, including a promise by industrialized nations to triple such funding. Other unresolved issues include support for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and wording concerning exceeding the target of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees. Delegates expect a new draft declaration, after which negotiations are to continue in a closed plenary session.

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