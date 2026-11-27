In Serbia, a student list, according to The Independent, won a convincing victory in the October 25 parliamentary elections over the Serbian Progressive Party of President Aleksandar Vučić. The publication writes that Vučić admitted defeat at around 9:30 p.m., after which hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to celebrate.

Marko Bojović, the 24-year-old logistics coordinator of the student movement, said that before the election, the movement had recruited about 60,000 volunteers. They were trained as polling-station observers, ballot-counting workers, security staff, and call-center operators.

Campaign across the country

The basis for the mobilization was protests demanding accountability after the collapse of a canopy at the railway station in Novi Sad in November 2024. Sixteen people were killed then. Many Serbian residents believed that the tragedy could have been linked to poor-quality reconstruction, corruption, and negligence.

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The students launched the “a student in every village” campaign: activists walked and cycled across the country, including to regions where Vučić had strong support. According to Bojović, the movement sought to convince people that its participants were “their children,” despite accusations from pro-government media and officials of working for foreign forces.

Protecting volunteers

Following reports of attacks on observers, students, and journalists during the local elections of 2025 and 2026, activists developed special applications with the involvement of Serbia’s IT community. They helped track mobile groups, maintain communication, and send an alarm signal in case of danger. The applications were switched off after the October 25 vote.

Bojović also said that movement participants constantly changed meeting locations because of fears of surveillance. Local and international digital surveillance groups reported evidence of possible infection of the phones of the rector of the University of Belgrade, several students, activists, and a prosecutor with spyware, including Pegasus and Serbian-developed malware. Serbia’s Security Information Agency rejected these accusations, calling them false and malicious.

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