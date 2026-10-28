In Seoul, South Korea, the team of special commissioner Lee Tae-han has begun inspecting 2.47 million election ballots stored in the handball arena at Olympic Park. The inspection is part of an investigation into an unprecedented ballot shortage during the June 3 local elections, Korea Herald reports.

Inspection of ballots and camera footage

The investigative team will also examine surveillance camera footage and other materials to check for possible election-related violations. The team stressed that the procedure will not be a vote recount. Its purpose is to reconcile the number of ballots at the venue and determine whether manipulation or forgery could have taken place.

The handball arena was used as a vote-counting center. It holds ballots cast in Songpa, a southeastern district of Seoul. Protesters blocked their removal, demanding that those responsible for the situation be held accountable and that a new election be held.

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Oversight and security

About 500 officials from the National Election Commission will assist with the inspection. The process will be monitored by an observer group selected by the National Assembly, as well as lawmakers and journalists. The work was expected to be completed around midnight.

About 300 protesters gathered near the arena, while police deployed around 3,000 officers to maintain order. No physical clashes were reported. Lee Tae-han's team was formed last month to investigate the election commission's management of ballots, suspicions of possible manipulation of voter turnout data, and other potential violations.

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