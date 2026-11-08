Seoul, South Korea, recorded its first snow of the season on Sunday. Snow was observed at 10:00 at the weather station in Songwol-dong, Jongno-gu District, Korea Herald reports, citing the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Earlier than last year

The first snow in South Korea’s capital was recorded 26 days earlier than last year and 12 days earlier than the seasonal average. The official date of the first snow in Seoul is determined based on observations at weather stations, rather than when city residents first see snow.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous early snowfalls

Snow in early November is not unprecedented for Seoul: the first snow was also recorded on November 8 in 2002 and 2010. The earliest first snow in the city since 1973 was registered on October 23, 1981.

First ice of the season

On the previous day, the meteorological service also reported the first ice of the season in Seoul. That day, Korea marked ipdong, the traditional beginning of winter according to the lunar calendar.

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