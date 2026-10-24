Typhoon Champi continued to affect China’s eastern coast on October 24: more than a hundred flights were suspended due to severe weather, while Shanghai authorities evacuated about 62,400 people the previous day. This was reported by South China Morning Post.

Flight cancellations and railway restrictions

Flights were cancelled at Shanghai airports, as well as in the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang. China Eastern Airlines reported the cancellation of 39 domestic flights to and from Shanghai’s two main airports. The restrictions also affected flights to the cities of Fuzhou and Wenzhou.

In the cities of Ningbo and Wenzhou in Zhejiang province, 37 and 44 flights respectively were cancelled. Railway services temporarily halted some high-speed trains passing through Zhejiang, while speed restrictions were introduced on other routes in the province.

The storm is moving toward Japan

China’s National Meteorological Centre maintained a blue typhoon warning for the fifth consecutive day, the lowest level in the country’s four-tier system. According to the centre’s forecast, Champi was expected to turn northeast along waters near Zhejiang and head toward southwestern Japan, while on Sunday it could remain close to the eastern coast of mainland China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Authorities warned that strong winds would persist from October 23 to 26 in the southeastern waters and along China’s eastern coast under the influence of cold air and the typhoon. Heavy and torrential rain was forecast in parts of Jiangsu province, Shanghai and Zhejiang. Jiangsu province introduced the fourth, lowest, emergency response level for floods and typhoons.

The typhoon passed near Taiwan’s northeastern coast without making landfall. Taiwan’s disaster response service reported one death and 527 injuries. At Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, 563 flights were cancelled on October 23, and on October 24 authorities announced the gradual resumption of flights.

According to China’s National Meteorological Centre, wind speed near Champi’s centre decreased to 126 km/h, compared with 162 km/h on Friday. Earlier, at 8:00 a.m. on October 21, the maximum sustained wind speed at the typhoon’s centre reached 245 km/h.

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