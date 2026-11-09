In the suburb of Casula in southwestern Sydney, Australia, a 15-year-old boy was wounded several times near Casula High School. This was reported by ABC News. Following the attack, the teenager was taken to Liverpool Hospital.

Emergency services call

New South Wales Police said emergency services were called to Myall Road in Casula shortly before 8:30. The call was prompted by reports of an attack near the school. Police were told that the boy had been wounded several times in the abdomen.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the victim

Paramedics provided assistance to the victim at the scene before transporting him to Liverpool Hospital. His condition is assessed as serious but stable. A crime scene has been established at the site of the attack, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

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