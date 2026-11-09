In Sydney, Australia, two New South Wales police officers have been charged in connection with the alleged collision of a police vehicle with a 25-year-old woman riding an e-bike and leaving the scene of an accident. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Circumstances of the incident

According to New South Wales Police, the woman was riding an e-bike near Glebe Point Road in Sydney’s inner west at about 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12. She was struck by a marked police vehicle.

Police said the officers, who were on duty, allegedly did not stop to provide assistance and drove away from the scene. The woman then called emergency services and reported the incident to police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What charges were brought

A 27-year-old constable was charged with failing to comply with a lawful direction as a police officer, negligent driving, and failing to provide details to another driver. Police will allege in court that he was driving the police vehicle at the time of the collision.

A second constable, aged 25, was charged with failing to comply with a lawful direction as a police officer. Both were issued notices to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on January 15. New South Wales Police are reviewing their employment status.

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