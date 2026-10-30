Sydney’s Shopfront theatre raises over $68,000 — ABC News Australia

In Australia, the youth theatre Shopfront Arts Co-Op in Sydney raised more than $68,000 during a 50-hour charity performance marathon held as part of the company’s 50th anniversary celebrations. The initial fundraising target was $50,000. This was reported by ABC News Australia.

Anniversary programme

The celebration programme also included a youth conference featuring Heartbreak High actor Thomas Weatherall and musician Dobby. The Lies We Were Told, created jointly with the Australian Theatre for Young People, was restaged at the Sydney Opera House. In 2024, the production received the award for Best Production for Young People at the Sydney Theatre Awards.

The performance marathon echoed a 1978 fundraising campaign. At that time, Shopfront members, seeking to avoid eviction, raised $43,000 as a deposit to purchase the building. The money came from a performance marathon, lotteries and government support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Programme accessibility

The funds raised are intended to help Shopfront continue operating and keep its programmes accessible through scholarships and free performance tickets. The theatre’s youth leader, Liv Tsigaropoulos, said that the company does not turn young people away from participation because they cannot afford it.

According to ABC News Australia, Shopfront is Australia’s oldest and only youth-owned and youth-run theatre company. Since 2018, more than 19,000 young people have taken part in its programmes. The theatre helped launch the careers of performer Paul Capsis, Olivier Award nominee Trevor Ashley, former artistic director of the Sydney Theatre Company Andrew Upton, and playwright Hilary Bell.

Read us on