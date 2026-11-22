Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud laid the foundation stone for three new facilities for the country’s navy, which are being built with Turkey’s support. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing Somalia’s Ministry of Defense.

The project includes the headquarters of the Somali Navy Command, a maritime operations coordination center, as well as a facility for loading and unloading warships and other sea vessels. Somali and Turkish flags were present at the ceremony.

Statement by Somalia’s Defense Ministry

Somali Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi said that the partnership with Turkey is aimed at developing state institutions and strengthening the country’s defense capabilities. According to him, laying the foundation for these facilities signifies the restoration of the state’s defense potential, the rebuilding of national institutions, and the government’s intention to protect Somali waters and natural resources.

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Fiqi also thanked the government and people of Turkey for their support in rebuilding Somalia’s armed forces, specifically mentioning President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey’s Ministry of Defense, and the country’s military command.

Defense cooperation with Turkey

Turkey has supported Somalia in the military sphere for many years, including through military training, counterterrorism cooperation, maritime deployments, and infrastructure investment. In 2017, Ankara opened the overseas military training center Camp TURKSOM in Mogadishu, where Turkish officers trained thousands of Somali servicemen, including fighters from the elite Gorgor units.

In February 2024, Somalia and Turkey concluded a defense and economic cooperation agreement that expanded Ankara’s role in protecting Somalia’s territorial waters and developing its maritime security capabilities. Somalia has the longest coastline in Africa and is located on a strategic route between the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Aden.

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