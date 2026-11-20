In the United States, spending on the construction of large data centers rose by 13% year on year in 2026. This is more than twice the global figure and about three times the average growth rate over the past ten years, CNBC reports, citing a report by international project management company Turner & Townsend.

Demand for AI capacity

Demand for large data centers in the United States grew faster than the supply of land plots with available power and the number of workers capable of building such facilities. The main factor was the need for computing capacity for artificial intelligence systems.

Turner & Townsend noted that accelerated construction schedules increase risks for contractors and subcontractors. They include additional costs for speeding up work, overtime labor, staffing, and the risk of delivering a project within shorter timeframes.

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Electricity and contractor shortages

The report covered more than 500 active or recently completed projects across 62 markets worldwide and a survey of 400 industry professionals. According to its data, 56% of respondents named access to electricity as a significant obstacle to project delivery. More than half of those surveyed said that connecting to utility networks typically takes from one to two years, while nearly one-third cited periods of more than two years.

For a typical 60-megawatt project, the regional cost benchmark stands at $15.01 per watt in Silicon Valley and $10.51 per watt in Dallas. Only slightly more than a quarter of respondents believe their contractor capacity is sufficient to manage the accumulated volume of construction work.

Paul Barry, head of Turner & Townsend's data center sector in North America, expects the pace of cost growth to slow to 6–10% over the next year. According to him, cost escalation risks have already been built into the contracts of many large projects that have started or are beginning implementation.

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