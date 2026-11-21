A jury in Los Angeles, US, found 30-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht guilty of arson that caused a massive fire in the Pacific Palisades area and part of Malibu, California. The fire claimed the lives of 12 people and destroyed more than 6,800 buildings, BBC News reports.

Two federal charges

Rinderknecht, who pleaded not guilty, was found guilty on two federal charges. One concerned the initial brush fire, while the other concerned damage caused after the fire reignited and became a catastrophic blaze.

According to prosecutors, the man started the fire on January 1, 2025. It smoldered unnoticed deep within the root system of plants and flared up again six days later. The guilty verdict was announced nearly five months after jurors in an earlier trial failed to reach an agreement and the judge declared the proceedings ended without a verdict.

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Sentencing set for March

Rinderknecht is due to be sentenced on March 17. He faces between five and 20 years in prison on each of the two charges.

Prosecutors cited geolocation data from the defendant's iPhone, surveillance camera footage showing the location of his car, and testimony from passengers. They argued that the man was driven by revenge, anger and loneliness, as well as a belief that wealthy people are destroying the world. The defense insisted that prosecutors had not provided sufficient physical evidence or recordings to prove the case. Rinderknecht's lawyers said they were disappointed by the verdict but respected the jury's decision.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said that no verdict would bring back those who died or erase the pain suffered by their families. According to her, many people are still trying to rebuild or remain displaced.

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