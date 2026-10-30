Unknown projectile hits tanker in Strait of Hormuz — Der Spiegel

An unknown projectile struck a tanker that was leaving the Strait of Hormuz during the day. A shipping company's security officer reported this to the British maritime security service UKMTO, Der Spiegel reports.

Information about the consequences is being clarified

At the time of publication, there was no information about possible casualties aboard the tanker or an oil spill. UKMTO also provided no details about the vessel's origin.

Earlier that same morning, UKMTO received a report about a vessel on fire in the Strait of Hormuz. The fire was reported by the captain of another ship that was nearby. The cause of the fire remained unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

IRGC statement about three tankers

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that three more tankers caught fire in the strait. According to its version, the vessels hit mines while attempting to pass through the strait. The timing of these incidents and the flags under which the tankers were sailing were not specified.

The day before, the US military said it had cleared important routes through the Strait of Hormuz. Shipping through it is one of the central issues in the conflict between the US and Iran. The strait is important for global oil and gas trade.

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