Pakistan’s National Assembly on October 30 adopted a resolution emphasizing that workplace harassment is not limited to conduct of a sexual nature. It may manifest itself, in particular, through gender discrimination, intimidation, humiliation, derogatory treatment, hostile behavior and abuse of power, Dawn reports.

The resolution was introduced by lawmaker Shahida Rehmani, secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus. The document reaffirms parliament’s commitment to protecting the dignity, equality and rights of every person from all forms of workplace harassment and gender discrimination.

References to legislation

The resolution mentions Articles 14 and 25 of Pakistan’s Constitution, which concern the inviolability of human dignity and equality of citizens. The document also reaffirms the legislative intent and guarantees enshrined in the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act of 2010, which was amended in 2022.

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The document states that the absence of a sexual proposition or a demand of a sexual nature does not diminish the seriousness of harassment or discrimination based on gender. All actions covered by the law must be treated with equal seriousness, fairness and accountability.

Call to enforce the rules

The resolution calls on the National Assembly to approach the federal government and relevant institutions with a demand to fully implement the existing legislation. Its aim is to prevent a person from being denied legal protection merely because the alleged harassment or gender discrimination was not sexual in nature.

The resolution did not mention a specific incident. At the same time, lawyers and journalists expressed concern over a decision by the Federal Constitutional Court, which overturned a ruling by the Islamabad High Court in a case filed in 2012 by an employee of the National Bank of Pakistan. In its interpretation, the court stated that an act, behavior or treatment must be sexual in nature to fall within the definition of harassment under the 2010 law.

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