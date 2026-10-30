A helicopter crashed in the Himalayas in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, killing six people: the pilot and five passengers. RMF24 reported this, citing a representative of the state civil aviation authority.

Flight to Dehradun

The helicopter was travelling from Badrinath, a mountain resort popular among Indian residents, to the city of Dehradun. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said contact with the aircraft was lost while it was flying over the Joshimath valley.

Pratik Jain, director general of the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority, confirmed the deaths of all six people on board. Following the crash, the entire fleet of operator Trans Bharat Aviation suspended flights.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search and rescue operation

District authorities, emergency response services and the military were involved in a joint search and rescue operation. Local media suggest that extremely difficult weather conditions in the flight area may have been the likely cause of the crash.

In June 2025, another helicopter accident involving pilgrims occurred in the same state: seven people were killed and one other person was injured.

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