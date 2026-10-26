The Taoyuan City Animal Protection Office in Taiwan has launched a long-term care program for shelter animals aged seven and older. It provides medical support and treatment discounts to reduce the financial burden on people who decide to take an older animal home.

As Taipei Times reports, younger animals are usually chosen more often because they are considered cuter, more energetic and easier to raise. Older dogs and cats already have established personalities and more often require medical assistance, making it harder for them to find a family.

Examinations before placement

Before placement, elderly dogs and cats will undergo a full medical examination. It may include blood tests, X-rays or an ultrasound examination. This will allow prospective owners to learn in advance about the animal's health condition and its future care needs.

For animals with chronic illnesses, the office will provide the necessary medications. It will also refer families to facilities where more complex veterinary treatment can be obtained at special discounted rates.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The need for continuous care

An adopter surnamed Yu spoke about caring for a 10-year-old dog with paralyzed hind legs. According to her, the animal's diapers were changed daily and it was given medication until its peaceful death.

Another adopter, He, said that older animals are prone to hip joint problems and neurological disorders. They may also have limited mobility, poor control over urination and defecation, and require frequent care and cleaning. In her view, such an animal can be adopted by people who have enough time for it.

He added that the new program will allow prospective owners to assess an animal's health condition before placement, while medical support will significantly ease the financial burden of care.

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