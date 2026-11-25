A Turkish Air Force AS-532 Cougar helicopter crashed during a training flight in the central Turkish province of Eskişehir on the evening of November 24. All five crew members were killed in the crash, The Jerusalem Post reported, citing Turkey’s Ministry of Defense.

Crash occurred near Eskişehir

The helicopter took off from Eskişehir and crashed at about 7:30 p.m. local time in a rural area near the Yörükakçayır neighborhood in Tepebaşı district. The Ministry of Defense did not specify the cause of the crash.

Videos shared on social media show the helicopter’s wreckage engulfed in flames. Security forces and emergency services arrived at the scene and examined the area. The outlet reported that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Second fatal crash in 12 days

One of those killed was pilot Volkan Demirhan from the town of Sarayköy in Denizli province. The names of the other four crew members had not been released at the time of publication.

The AS-532 Cougar is a French twin-engine multipurpose helicopter used by the militaries of various countries. Twelve days before this crash, another military helicopter crashed in Turkey’s eastern province of Malatya, killing four people. The cause of that crash also remains unknown, and no official statement on it has been released.

Read us on