On October 22, thousands of people took to the streets in Venezuela during the first nationwide opposition rally in nearly two years. Participants demanded free elections and other political changes, The Hindu reports.

Demand to hold elections

Opposition leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado said that elections must be held no later than July 2027. According to the publication, she has been outside Venezuela for nearly a year after hiding in the country amid the disputed 2024 elections.

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Position of the interim government

The United States is working with Venezuela's interim government, headed by acting President Delcy Rodríguez. Reuters, whose report was published by The Hindu, says that U.S. forces captured President Nicolás Maduro in January.

Voting date not set

U.S. President Donald Trump and Delcy Rodríguez have said that elections will take place. However, they did not name a date for either a parliamentary vote or nationwide presidential elections. During the demonstrations, the presence of security forces was noticeably limited.

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