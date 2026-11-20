In the US state of Virginia, health authorities reported the first measles-related death of 2026. A child under the age of five died after testing positive for the measles virus.

Health department statement

According to the Jerusalem Post, the state health department announced the death on Friday. The agency specified that the child was between zero and four years old.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The department did not disclose additional information about the child. In particular, officials did not report the child’s vaccination status, citing the family’s privacy.

Rising measles activity

According to Virginia health authorities, the death occurred amid a recent increase in measles activity in certain areas of the state. Measles can cause severe complications, including pneumonia, inflammation of the brain, complications during pregnancy, and death.

Read us on