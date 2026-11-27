American company Uber has secured 87.1% of the shares in Berlin-based food delivery service Delivery Hero. Uber’s offer of €41.50 per share was accepted by holders of 55.2% of Delivery Hero’s share capital after the end of the second acceptance period.

As Der Spiegel reports, Uber already owned 24.5% of the company’s shares before the start of the tender offer. The American company secured another stake equivalent to 7.4% of shares through derivative financial instruments that can be exchanged for Delivery Hero shares.

More than 90% including derivatives

In addition to its 87.1% stake, Uber holds Total Return Swaps derivatives covering another 4.2% of Delivery Hero shares. These instruments generally provide for cash settlement, but the parties also agreed on the possibility of exchanging them for shares. In that case, Uber’s stake would exceed 90%, allowing the American company to squeeze out the remaining shareholders.

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The value of the acquisition could reach €13 billion. Uber aims to become the largest food delivery service outside China. The company already delivers meals from restaurants through Uber Eats.

The deal requires regulatory approval

Completion of the takeover still depends on approval from competition authorities. Until this approval is received, Delivery Hero shareholders will not receive payment for their shares. To avoid antitrust issues, Delivery Hero agreed to sell its business in 14 countries to New York investor SSW Partners for €1.4 billion. Uber will provide SSW Partners with a loan for the full purchase amount.

Uber expects to complete the deal in the second half of 2027. The company’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, said Uber was pleased with the broad support from Delivery Hero shareholders. Under the agreement, Delivery Hero’s headquarters will remain in Berlin at least until 2029, while Uber intends to maintain stable staffing levels in the city and invest up to €2 billion in Germany.

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