Spain will hold snap parliamentary elections on November 29, which could end Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s eight-year tenure in power. According to El País’ final polling average, the opposition centre-right People’s Party (PP) is in the lead and could form a parliamentary majority together with the far-right Vox party.

As CNBC reports, the PP had 31.4% support, Sánchez’s Socialists had 29.1%, and Vox had 17.9%. Several seat projections gave the PP and Vox more than the 176 seats needed for a majority in the 350-member lower house of parliament. If Vox enters the government, it would be the first time a far-right party has participated in the government of modern democratic Spain since Francisco Franco’s death in 1975.

Housing and inflation

The housing crisis and the cost of living were among the main campaign issues. Spain’s economy grew by 2.7% year-on-year in the third quarter, while the eurozone average was 1.3%. At the same time, inflation reached 4.9% in October and, according to the preliminary estimate for November, slowed to 4.1%.

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According to Eurostat, home purchase prices nearly doubled in the decade leading up to the second quarter of 2026. The European Commission reported that in 2025, housing costs were rising almost three times faster than household incomes. The Socialists propose strengthening tenant protections and directing revenue from the bank levy to housing programmes. The PP promises to repeal the 2023 housing law, including rent caps in certain areas, speed up the issuance of building permits, and cut taxes for first-time homebuyers under 40.

Relations with the US and NATO

During the campaign, Pedro Sánchez stressed differences with US President Donald Trump over NATO defence spending, the war in Gaza, and Spain’s refusal to allow US forces to use its bases for operations against Iran. During the dispute over the bases, Trump threatened to halt all trade with Spain.

Carla Hobbs, head of the Madrid office of the European Council on Foreign Relations, expects that a PP-led government would seek closer relations with Washington and align its policy on China with the EU’s approach. Both parties support increased defence investment but have not committed to meeting NATO’s target of spending 5% of GDP on defence. At the same time, the PP supports closer integration with the EU, while Vox insists on greater independence from the European Union.

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