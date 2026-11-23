According to TechCrunch, Uber has begun a pilot test in the United States of the Recorded Rides option for booking trips with the Record My Ride feature enabled. The driver’s smartphone front-facing camera will record the entire trip. The option will appear in the app as Recorded Rides. The pilot project launched in Baltimore, Raleigh, Indianapolis and St. Louis.

Nighttime rides and bookings for teenagers

The company is testing trip recording primarily for bookings made late at night or for rides involving teenagers. Earlier this year, Uber launched a live video streaming feature for rides booked for teenagers. The service also tested audio recording during nighttime rides in some cities.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Option to opt out of recording

Recorded Rides will be available only to drivers who have enabled the Record My Ride feature. Drivers can opt out of recording through the settings panel. Passengers can also decline to give consent for recording after receiving a corresponding notification in the app.

Separately, Uber is testing a feature that will activate recording if the app detects a route deviation or a possible crash. The company plans to expand the pilot to other locations later.

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