BMW has begun series production of the fully electric iX4 at its plant in Debrecen, Hungary. Sales of the model, which the company positions as a fully electric replacement for the X4, are planned to begin in March 2027, Electrek reports.

The iX4 became the second fully electric BMW model produced at the Debrecen facility after the iX3. According to BMW, the new model entered series production less than two months after the plant switched to a round-the-clock three-shift schedule, introduced to increase output due to higher-than-expected demand.

Range and charging

The electric crossover is built on the Neue Klasse architecture and uses BMW’s sixth-generation electric drive. According to BMW’s preliminary estimate, the vehicle with a 112.2 kWh battery will have a range of up to 428 miles on a single charge. Final figures under the U.S. EPA cycle have not yet been approved. Under the WLTP cycle, the maximum range is stated at up to 828 km.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the iX4 supports charging at up to 400 kW. BMW estimates that the vehicle can add up to 184 miles of range in 10 minutes, while charging the battery from 10% to 80% will take about 21 minutes.

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Versions and equipment

At the start of sales, the model will be offered in iX4 50 xDrive and iX4 40 xDrive versions with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain. The iX4 50 xDrive version will have 468 hp and 644 Nm of torque and will accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. BMW later plans to release the M60 xDrive modification with 603 hp and 875 Nm of torque, which, according to the company, will accelerate to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

The iX4 has a drag coefficient of 0.23. The vehicle has a sloping roof and a lower body than the iX3. The interior features a 17.9-inch infotainment display and a 42-inch-wide Panoramic Vision display at the base of the windshield. The model will also support bidirectional charging to power electrical devices.

In the United States, the iX4 50 xDrive will start at $66,300. This amount does not include a $1,495 delivery fee.

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