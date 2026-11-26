Bitcoin Core contributor Abubakar Sadiq Ismail described a method by which a small bitcoin payment could potentially help determine the IP address of a computer monitoring a wallet. As CoinDesk reports, the cost of such a payment is approximately 18 to 34 cents at a bitcoin price of around $60,000.

How the method works

Bitcoin Core rebroadcasts transactions that have remained unconfirmed for approximately 12 to 36 hours. Usually, most payments are confirmed earlier, so this feature is rarely used. According to Ismail’s description, an attacker can send a small payment with the minimum permitted fee to an already used address, which is likely to remain unconfirmed.

After about a day, the node whose wallet monitors the relevant address rebroadcasts such a transaction. Monitoring the activity of likely nodes could make it possible to link a wallet address to an internet connection and, consequently, potentially to the user’s location.

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Testing results and protection

Ismail tested the method on a test network built on standard Bitcoin Core software. In all 30 trials, the method correctly identified the required computer. At the same time, the effectiveness of this approach on the Bitcoin mainnet has not yet been measured.

The issue may also affect wallets that run on top of Bitcoin Core, including Sparrow in Core mode, Specter, Liana, JoinMarket, and Electrum Personal Server. Nodes that use Tor but also have regular internet connections may also expose their real IP address, as the rebroadcast is sent through all network channels.

Users can disable automatic transaction broadcasting through the -walletbroadcast=0 setting, but then every transaction will have to be sent manually. The proposed code change PR #36482 provides for rebroadcasting only transactions that recently entered the node’s pool of unconfirmed operations. At the same time, Bitcoin Core developer Martin Zumsande stated that this would only somewhat increase the cost of an active attack and proposed making the rebroadcasting of incoming payments optional.

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