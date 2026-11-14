The German federal government plans to grant shipping group MSC the right to acquire shares in the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg. According to Der Spiegel, an agreement on this is to be signed next week.

Shares of the federal government and Lower Saxony

These are shares in Meyer Werft owned by Germany’s federal authorities and the state of Lower Saxony. The publication notes that the state seeks to withdraw from its stake in the shipyard.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The publication describes the arrangement as granting MSC the right to buy, rather than as an already completed sale of the shipyard. Thus, the possibility of acquiring the shares does not yet mean that Meyer Werft will pass to a new owner.

The shipyard and the shipping group

The publication calls Meyer Werft the last major German shipyard building cruise ships. MSC is described in the article as the world’s largest shipping company. A photograph published alongside the article shows the Disney Destiny cruise ship near the shipyard in Papenburg.

Read us on