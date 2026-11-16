Up to 1,200 homeless people reported in Cyprus — Cyprus Mail

There are approximately 1,000 to 1,200 homeless people in Cyprus, with about 600 of them in Limassol. Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Tina Pavlou stated this during a parliamentary review of her ministry’s budget for 2027, Cyprus Mail reports.

According to Pavlou, this is “a very large figure by Cypriot standards.” She also acknowledged that until recently, she herself had not realised the scale of homelessness in the country.

Support and reintegration

The deputy minister said that approximately 80% of homeless people have mental health problems or drug addiction. The state provides them with shelter, but this is insufficient to address mental health or addiction issues.

Pavlou said she had proposed that the Limassol municipality establish a social reintegration facility. Among other things, it could provide basic skills to people who need support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to her, a strategic priority for the ministry is to combine social welfare and mental health care systems. Pavlou believes that violence, abuse, addiction, poverty, homelessness and social exclusion cannot be addressed in isolation from one another.

Budget and disability support reform

The ministry’s budget for 2027 amounts to €666.3 million, of which €611.3 million is allocated for payments. Pavlou named disability reform as one of the key tasks for next year; it is intended to combine cash assistance with services for independent living.

€179 million has been allocated for the reform, 23% more than in 2026. Currently, about 11,000 people receive disability-related payments, including 3,500 minors.

Pavlou also pointed to shortcomings in work with people who have mental health problems. According to her, the Athalassa psychiatric hospital cannot provide comprehensive assistance, so many patients repeatedly return to the facility after treatment. The ministry is discussing the establishment of additional institutions for such people with the state health services organisation Okypy.

Read us on