USS Theodore Roosevelt heads to the Arabian Sea — The National

The U.S. carrier strike group led by USS Theodore Roosevelt has left the South China Sea and is heading through the Strait of Malacca to the Arabian Sea amid a possible escalation involving Iran. Based on satellite imagery, the ship is expected to arrive in the region late next week, The National reports.

After USS Theodore Roosevelt arrives, the United States will have three carrier strike groups in the region alongside USS George Washington and USS George HW Bush. According to the publication, their air wings could collectively include up to 144 F-18 and F-35 combat aircraft.

Assessments of a possible escalation

Megan Sutcliffe, a senior analyst at intelligence company Sibylline, called the carrier's movement an important signal of possible escalation. According to her, the United States concentrates three aircraft carriers in one region only ahead of major combat operations.

At the same time, former U.S. Marine Jonathan Hackett warned that Iran could misinterpret the ship's deployment if USS Theodore Roosevelt is heading there only to replace another aircraft carrier. In his view, such a perception could trigger a spiral of escalation that otherwise might not occur.

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Former Royal Navy commander Tom Sharpe said that three aircraft carriers give U.S. President Donald Trump a wide range of strike options. He also suggested that carrier forces could provide air support to a U.S. Marine expeditionary unit of 2,200 service members stationed in the region.

Composition of the carrier group

USS Theodore Roosevelt is accompanied by the guided-missile cruiser USS Chosin, two destroyers, and a nuclear-powered submarine equipped with Tomahawk cruise missiles. The group also includes the unmanned surface vessel Seahawk, weighing 145 tonnes and measuring 137 feet in length, designed for extended operations at sea.

Military analyst Lynette Nusbacher stressed that the redeployment of Roosevelt should not automatically be viewed as a sign of imminent entry into combat operations. She suggested that the carrier may simply replace one of the two groups already in the region.

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