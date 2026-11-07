Turkey welcomes Iraq’s reinforcement of border posts — Jerusalem Post

Turkey’s Ministry of Defense welcomed Iraq’s reinforcement of border outposts and observation posts and stated that the two countries would continue cooperating in the fields of defense and security. This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing the Iraqi News Agency INA.

The Turkish defense ministry said it welcomed Iraq’s reinforcement of outposts and observation posts along the border and would continue security cooperation. Ankara also stressed that it would continue providing Iraq with all forms of support.

Detention in Kirkuk

Iraq’s Counter Terrorism Service reported on November 5 that it had detained a suspect in Kirkuk province whom the agency described as a well-known suspect in connections with the ISIS group. According to the service, the detention was carried out on the basis of a prior warrant issued by an investigative judge handling the agency’s cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The service said it would continue targeted raids to search for ISIS remnants. According to The Jerusalem Post’s assessment, Iraqi authorities are likely concerned about threats from militants in Kirkuk and the nearby Hawija area, which may have intensified in recent months.

Security and infrastructure

Turkey has interests in Kirkuk and the city of Tal Afar. The publication also notes that Ankara responded favorably to the possible restoration of the Kirkuk–Baniyas oil pipeline, which connects Iraq with Syria.

Separately, Iraqi authorities reported the detention of three members of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the Latifiya area south of Baghdad. According to a Shafaq News security source, they were transporting 35 rockets of an unspecified type and two pistols.

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