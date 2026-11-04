Organic dates grown in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank were sold in Australia labelled as “produce of Israel”. Human rights legal organisation Global Echo analysed trade documents, Israeli government data and Australian Bureau of Statistics data, The Guardian reports.

Supply data

According to Global Echo, 132 agricultural shipments arrived in Australia from Israel between August 2018 and August 2026. Of these, 85, or 64%, contained products from settlements. The total value of organic dates grown there and supplied to Australia during this period was at least US$5 million, or A$7.2 million.

In the more recent period, the share of such goods increased: from January 2025 to August 2026, products from settlements were included in 20 of the 24 analysed date shipments. Among the settlements where dates were grown for the Australian market, Global Echo named Netiv HaGdud, Beit HaArava, Arvot HaYarden, Hamra, Tomer, Mehola and Na'aran.

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Labelling rules and Australia’s position

Israeli law requires exports from settlements to be labelled as produce of Israel unless the goods are supplied to a country where such labelling is prohibited. Australia has no law prohibiting the import of goods from settlement territories, nor is there a requirement to state on the label that the products originate from occupied land.

Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said in the Senate in September that the government was not imposing a blanket ban on imports of settlement goods due to concerns about its implementation and possible unintended consequences for Australian businesses.

A representative of Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told the publication that the country was working on further targeted measures with international partners to counter illegal settlements and settler violence. The Israeli embassy in Canberra did not respond to a request for comment.

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