Researchers at the University of Queensland in Australia found that during the examination period, levels of oxidative stress biomarkers temporarily increased in the wastewater of a university campus. The scientists analyzed sewage samples from a campus used by around 30,000 people and compared data from the academic semester, exams, and the neighboring community. ScienceAlert reports.

Biomarkers in wastewater

During exams, levels of two oxidative stress biomarkers — 8-OHG and 8-OHdG — increased on campus compared with the period without exams. At the same time, when compared with indicators for the general community, only the increase in 8-OHG was statistically significant.

The authors of the study, published in the journal Nature Water, noted that the examination period may be a notable stress factor for the university community that can be objectively detected through biomarkers in wastewater. In their view, this approach could complement non-invasive population health monitoring.

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Changes in substance use

Samples collected during exams also showed higher levels of substances associated with the antidepressants amitriptyline, citalopram, fluoxetine, and venlafaxine. However, only the increase in amitriptyline levels was statistically significant, so the assumption of greater antidepressant use during this period remains inconclusive.

No significant increase was found for medications used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Instead, markers of caffeine consumption and artificial sweeteners, according to the researchers, likely decreased relative to indicators for the general community. Measurements also indicated a temporary decline in alcohol consumption during exams and its recovery after they ended.

The scientists cautioned that the campus sewer system is used not only by students but also by staff, contractors, and visitors. They view the results as proof of concept for using wastewater to monitor short-term stress-related changes in university communities.

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