In Sydney, Australia, police detained a 46-year-old man suspected of attempting to obtain compensation intended for victims of the shooting at Bondi Beach. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, the man allegedly fabricated a claim that he was injured during the attack on December 14, 2025, when 15 people were killed.

Suspected false claim

According to New South Wales Police, the suspect filed compensation claims, stating that he was harmed during the shooting. The amount he attempted to obtain has not been disclosed. He was charged with publishing false or misleading information to obtain a payment, as well as making a false statement that led to a police investigation being launched.

Australia's victims assistance program provides a one-off payment of 35,000 Australian dollars for people wounded by bullets or shrapnel. It also provides additional payments and assistance to cover medical expenses and financial losses.

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Immigration detention

The suspect, whom the publication identifies as Indian citizen Simaxwell Cyril, was detained on Tuesday at Parramatta Police Station in western Sydney. He was released on bail with restrictive conditions, and a hearing at Parramatta Local Court was scheduled for November 18.

After his release on bail, Australian immigration authorities detained Cyril on suspicion of remaining in the country after his visa had expired. According to The Daily Telegraph, he was transferred to the Villawood immigration detention centre and is awaiting deportation from Australia.

The suspicions arose during a separate review of police actions during the attack. This investigation is not connected to the case against one of the alleged attackers, Navid Akram, who was charged with 78 offences, including 15 counts of murder and 43 counts of attempted murder.

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