In Iran, residents of Tehran and Mashhad said that fuel shortages, restrictions at gas stations and increased control by security forces have significantly complicated their daily lives. Two Iranians told Israeli television channel N12 about this, reports the Jerusalem Post.

Limits and queues at gas stations

Mohammad from Tehran, who works as a driver, said that because of the fuel crisis he cannot earn enough even while working from morning until evening. According to him, rising gasoline prices have contributed to the emergence of a black market. At the same time, the man claims that even there people have to wait up to two hours to buy fuel.

Alireza from Mashhad said that official gas stations are guarded by Iranian security forces. According to him, refueling is possible only with a personal card, while the monthly limit is 160 liters. He noted that this especially complicates earning a living for people who work as drivers for ride-hailing services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of phone checks

Alireza also claims that security forces check citizens' phones, looking for photos and videos of protests against the Iranian authorities. According to him, owners of devices on which such materials are found are arrested.

Mohammad said he saw security forces pull a person out of a car, beat them and arrest them. Alireza expressed concern about the country's future and said he fears Iran could turn into another North Korea.

Read us on