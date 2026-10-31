Iran registers 10 proposals to withdraw from NPT — Al Jazeera

Iran has registered 10 proposals on the country’s withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security and foreign policy, said the matter is under consideration, Al Jazeera reports.

Iranian lawmaker Mahmoud Nabavian called on the country to withdraw from the NPT and change its nuclear doctrine in a post on X. He linked this demand to the consequences of war and sanctions for Iran. Politician and religious figure Mohammad Javad Haj Ali Akbari also called for a review of the nuclear doctrine.

Position of the Iranian authorities

Iran’s leadership has not publicly responded to the lawmakers’ demands. In June, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that parliamentarians were preparing a bill on withdrawal from the treaty and that the government would have to implement it if parliament adopted such a decision.

Tehran’s official position on renouncing the creation of nuclear weapons has not changed, according to the outlet. President Masoud Pezeshkian previously stated that the country’s policy complies with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s religious decree against weapons of mass destruction.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for withdrawal from the NPT

The NPT is aimed at preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and developing the peaceful use of atomic energy under safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. Iran signed the treaty in July 1968 and ratified it in February 1970 as a non-nuclear-weapon state.

The treaty provides for the possibility of withdrawal with three months’ notice if a country considers that extraordinary events have jeopardized its supreme interests. Withdrawal from the NPT would not in itself mean that Iran would create nuclear weapons.

Qatar’s mediation

The lawmakers’ calls came amid Qatar’s mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington. According to Al Jazeera, Qatari mediators returned to Tehran in a likely attempt to resume peace talks with the United States.

US President Donald Trump said that the war with Iran would “end soon,” but Washington demands guarantees that Tehran will not possess nuclear weapons.

Read us on