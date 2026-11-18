In Galicia, in northwestern Spain, more than ten schools were evacuated on Wednesday after receiving emails containing false bomb threats. The Independent reports, citing Spain's National Police.

Checks found no danger

A police spokesperson confirmed that the messages were sent directly to educational institutions. Their content has not been disclosed. At the same time, authorities have not yet been able to establish the exact number of schools affected by the emails.

Specialized police units checked the educational institutions and found no suspicious devices. The incident occurred after similar false messages were sent to thousands of schools in Italy last week.

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Similar emails were received in Britain and Ireland

Last week, authorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland also reported threatening emails of foreign origin. They assessed them as false and did not suspend classes.

Police Scotland said the emails were sent en masse to mailing lists in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland. According to police, the messages affected 470 Scottish schools, while the cyber unit and fraud prevention unit are establishing the source of the emails.

The Italian government said last week that public buildings should be evacuated only when there is specific evidence of danger. Some European officials suspect that the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, is conducting a campaign to destabilize countries that support Ukraine. Moscow denies involvement, calling such claims a Western discrediting campaign.

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