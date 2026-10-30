Near Netivot in southern Israel, a bus collided with a tractor on Route 25 on Friday morning. The bus driver was killed in the crash, while another 23 people were injured. The bus was carrying a group of girls heading on a trip.

Condition of the injured

Three injured people are in moderate condition, while another 20 sustained light injuries, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing the ZAKA rescue and recovery organization.

A report of the collision between the bus and the tractor was received by the Magen David Adom ambulance service emergency center at 8:02 a.m. Medics provided assistance to several injured people directly at the scene of the accident. The service said that the people sustained injuries of varying severity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue operation

Firefighters from the Netivot station worked at the crash scene near the entrance to the Shibolim moshav, close to the Ha-Gadi intersection. According to Israel Fire and Rescue Services' Southern District, rescuers arrived at the scene after receiving a report of the accident.

According to preliminary information, several people were trapped inside the bus. Firefighters were carrying out work to extricate them.

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