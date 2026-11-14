Grenade explosion in Israel injures four people — Jerusalem Post

Four people were injured in the town of Kafr Manda in northern Israel as a result of a hand grenade explosion. A woman aged about 60 sustained critical injuries. During evacuation, medics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on her.

Condition of the injured

As The Jerusalem Post reports, a report of four injured people was received by the Magen David Adom emergency line 101 at 13:53 on Saturday. A man and a woman aged about 50 sustained moderate injuries. One other person was lightly injured.

All the injured were taken to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa and the Italian Hospital in Nazareth.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assistance at the explosion site

Magen David Adom paramedic Iyad Hibi said that upon arrival, medics saw several injured people. According to him, those present told rescuers that the people had been injured by a grenade.

The critically injured woman received resuscitation assistance: medics performed chest compressions, ventilated her lungs, and administered medication. She was evacuated to hospital in a Magen David Adom intensive care vehicle in critical condition.

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