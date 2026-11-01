In Israel, the Canaanite fortress of Galon, dating to the 12th century BCE, has reopened to visitors after extensive conservation work in Guvrin Forest in the Judean Lowlands. The site is located near Kibbutz Gal-On in the south of the country, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The fortress was discovered during excavations

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists Saar Ganor and Itamar Weissbein discovered the structure during excavations in 2018–2019. In their view, the fortress may have been built to protect the local Canaanite population from external invasions, including possible attacks by the Philistines.

Researchers noted that at the beginning of the 12th century BCE, Canaan was under Egyptian rule. During this period, the Israelites and Philistines appeared in the region, causing territorial conflicts. The fortress stood in a strategic location above a road that connected the coastal plain with the Judean Lowlands.

The structure and finds

The fortress has an almost square shape, measuring approximately 18 by 18 meters, with a watchtower at each corner. Its threshold was carved from a solid rock, and it weighs about three tonnes. The inner courtyard was paved with stone slabs and had columns in its central part, while rooms for living and storing supplies were located along the sides.

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In these rooms, archaeologists found thousands of pottery fragments, while some vessels remained intact. Researchers believe that certain items were used to worship local gods.

Access to the site was arranged

The Jewish National Fund KKL-JNF invested about 400,000 Israeli shekels in restoring the site. The work included preserving the fortress itself, applying a protective coating to the structures that blends with the landscape, and marking the outlines of the rooms and the entire structure of the site.

Parking, a new access road, a picnic area and a signage system were also arranged near the fortress. Accessible parking spaces and a route to the citadel were provided for people with disabilities.

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