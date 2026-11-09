In Israel, dozens of suspects were detained early Monday morning during raids in various parts of the country. About 500 police officers, Border Police personnel and representatives of special units were involved in the operation.

Lengthy covert investigation

As The Jerusalem Post reports, the raids took place following a lengthy covert investigation. It was conducted by the Central Unit of the police’s Coastal District and the Lahav 433 unit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Law enforcement officers conducted the operation at locations across the country. The report does not specify exactly how many sites were searched or how many people were detained.

Details to be reported later

Police said they would release additional details later. The report provides no information about possible offenses in connection with which the investigation was conducted. The Jerusalem Post noted that this report is being updated.

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