In China, BYD will inspect and replace wheel rims free of charge on some flagship Great Tang SUVs. The manufacturer apologized to vehicle owners after complaints about the incorrect installation of the front and rear rims, Electrek reports.

Supplier error

According to BYD, the cause was a coding error at a supplier of components used for wheel assembly. It resulted in incorrect rim installation on some Great Tang vehicles.

The company said it immediately launched an investigation and fixed the issue, so new vehicles should not be affected by this defect. The supplier has also introduced a visual error-prevention mechanism to reduce the risk of similar cases in the future.

BYD says the problem does not affect the SUV's handling and does not create a safety risk while driving.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Free service

Owners of vehicles affected by the issue can contact local BYD service centers for a free inspection and professional rim replacement. The company also offers a replacement vehicle or compensation for transportation costs during servicing.

In addition, BYD said that the warranty period for such Great Tang vehicles will start over. The model, also called Da Tang in China, is sold in electric versions and versions with plug-in hybrid powertrains.

According to the publication, more than 10,000 electric Great Tang vehicles have been sold since the model entered the market. On November 11, BYD also stated that this SUV had been the best-selling large electric SUV model for two months.

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