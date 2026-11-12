Ford unveils Mustang for 2027 NASCAR Cup Series — Motor1

Ford unveiled a new Mustang for the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season in Daytona, United States. The main change is the front-end design of the race car, inspired by the road-going Ford Mustang Dark Horse SC. As Motor1 reports, the new body will be used by Team Penske, RFK Racing and Front Row Motorsports from next season.

Front end from the Dark Horse SC

The new racing Mustang received a front end that almost directly replicates the styling of the production Dark Horse SC. Ford said this shape is intended to combine the visual connection between the road and racing models with NASCAR aerodynamic requirements.

According to NASCAR's description, the new shape is aimed at optimizing aerodynamics: for the production car, it provides improved cooling, while for the race car, it delivers greater downforce. At the same time, Ford did not disclose power or aerodynamic figures for the Cup Series Mustang. NASCAR regulations limit, among other things, downforce, air resistance and engine power.

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The road-going Mustang Dark Horse SC is equipped with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 producing 795 hp and 660 lb-ft of torque. Ford Racing Global Director Mark Rushbrook said racing improves Ford road cars, while road models, in turn, help improve racing cars.

Debut in the 2027 season

The presentation took place on November 11 at the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America during the first Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic competition. In it, 12 Ford Racing drivers competed in Mustang Dark Horse R cars, divided into six two-driver crews — one for each branch of the U.S. armed forces. Proceeds from the event will be directed to support service members, veterans and their families.

The new body is scheduled to make its first NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona Speedweeks. The event will culminate with the 69th Daytona 500 race, to be held on February 21, 2027.

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