The National Court in Madrid, Spain, has opened an investigation into Spanish singer Julio Iglesias following complaints by two of his former employees. The women allege possible sexual assaults and degrading treatment outside Spain, Der Spiegel reports.

Collection of evidence and testimony

The decision by Judge Antonio Piña marks the beginning of the collection of possible evidence and the hearing of witnesses. It is currently unknown whether the investigation will lead to criminal proceedings against Iglesias.

The complainants, a former domestic worker and a physiotherapist, reported alleged incidents from 2021. According to their claims, Iglesias may have behaved inappropriately toward them at two of his villas, in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Renewed appeal to the court

According to the human rights organization Women's Link Worldwide, the women resubmitted their complaints after proceedings were dismissed in January because the alleged events occurred abroad. Judge Piña concluded that the singer's Spanish citizenship was sufficient to launch an investigation.

In their second complaint, the women also alleged slavery and human trafficking, but the judge dismissed this part of the complaint. In January, Spanish outlet elDiario.es, in cooperation with Univisión, published an investigation in which the complainants described control, sexual exploitation, and violence during their work. According to that investigation, medical records, photographs, and chat correspondence corroborate the circumstances they described.

The 83-year-old Iglesias maintains his innocence. According to Der Spiegel, he has long lived in seclusion in the Caribbean region and has not appeared at public events since 2019.

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