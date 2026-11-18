In the United States, Senator Bernie Sanders plans to make the universal health insurance program Medicare for All one of Democrats’ top priorities in the next Congress. As The Hill reports, he intends to advance the initiative when he is expected to chair the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions in 2027.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Sanders said that a universal healthcare system is no longer a utopian idea. He linked the possibility of advancing the plan to major Democratic victories in the midterm elections.

Phased expansion of Medicare

The proposed plan provides for a transition to universal health insurance over four years. In the first year, it calls for lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 55, expanding coverage to dental care and vision services, and guaranteeing healthcare for children under 18.

In the second year, the eligibility age for the program is proposed to be lowered to 45, and in the third year, to 35. In the fourth year, the plan would extend health coverage to all Americans.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Democrats’ positions and obstacles

Sanders sees the budget reconciliation procedure as a way to pass the initiative in the Senate while bypassing a Republican filibuster. At the same time, The Hill notes that President Donald Trump would likely veto the bill even if Congress passed it.

House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries supported expanding Medicare and lowering the eligibility age for the program. The plan is also backed by newly elected Democratic senators Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Troy Jackson of Maine. Senator Chris Van Hollen said he supports Medicare for All, but stated that the Democratic caucus should determine its position on the proposal.

Newly elected Senator Chris Pappas said his top priority is preventing planned Medicaid cuts estimated at $1 trillion. The Republican-controlled House Budget Committee estimates that Medicare for All would increase federal spending by $32 trillion over ten years. In June, the Medicare Board of Trustees projected that the program’s hospital insurance trust fund could become insolvent by 2033 without reforms.

Read us on