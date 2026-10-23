The authorities of the United Arab Emirates have confirmed an oil spill from a tanker in the Persian Gulf that affected the beaches of the emirate of Umm Al Quwain. The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment said that all beaches and coastal areas of the emirate were temporarily closed because of the incident.

Oil slick containment efforts

As The National reports, specialists have begun containing the spill, cordoning off polluted areas, carrying out cleanup and restoration work together with local and federal authorities. They are also conducting coastal inspections, monitoring and assessing the potential impact on the marine environment.

The ministry urged fishermen and sea users to follow the authorities’ instructions and not fish in areas affected by the pollution.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fuel smell in the northern emirates

According to the ministry, the spill caused a strong fuel smell that residents of Dubai and the northern emirates had reported in recent days. The agency said that the smell in Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain does not pose a health risk, but advised people not to approach oil if it washes ashore.

The ministry did not name the vessel. However, international maritime agencies, according to the publication, link the spill to the tanker Gem No.2, which was subjected to a suspected Iranian drone attack on October 9–10. At that time, 22 Indian sailors were rescued from the 330-meter vessel.

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