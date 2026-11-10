The United Kingdom is discussing expanding the ban on social media use for people under the age of 16. According to sources familiar with the government’s proposals, YouTube Kids, which had previously been considered a possible exception, could potentially fall under the new rules.

Up to 150 platforms may fall under the rules

As The Guardian reports, the regulation may also cover the Lego Play gaming platform, Spotify and other services. One source close to the discussions said that up to 150 platforms could be included in the ban, which is due to take effect in March.

The government’s working version focuses on recommendation systems and user-generated content. Spotify could formally fall within the scope of the rules because of such content and its recommendations of music and podcasts. The service has sought assurances that it will not be included in the ban, as it is not primarily a social platform.

Industry representatives warn that a broad definition of the rules could create uncertainty for eBay, Lego, YouTube Kids and Spotify. Technology industry organisations have also told the government that platforms such as YouTube Kids will not be able to operate fully without recommendation systems.

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Rules are being prepared for submission to parliament

The draft regulation is scheduled to be submitted to the Cabinet for approval this week. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is expected to introduce the rules in parliament in December. Separate primary legislation in the House of Commons is not required for their implementation: the provisions are to be added to the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Act.

Online Safety Minister Ian Murray told MPs that platforms will be able to leave the scope of the restrictions if they remove harmful or addictive features. According to him, YouTube Kids and Lego Play will have to demonstrate that they do not use harmful algorithms.

The government is also considering a second package of rules, expected in the spring. It may concern the marketplaces Vinted, eBay and Depop because of the possibility of communication between strangers or anonymous users.

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