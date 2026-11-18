A vessel operated by Adnoc L&S was attacked while passing through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening. One crew member is missing, the company confirmed on Wednesday.

Search operation

As The National reports, a search-and-rescue operation is ongoing in coordination with the relevant authorities. The company did not specify the circumstances of the attack or provide further details about the missing sailor.

All other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel. Adnoc L&S said it would provide updates as new information becomes available.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured sailors

Eleven crew members were injured in the attack. Those who require it are receiving medical assistance, the company said.

Adnoc also stressed the importance of protecting seafarers, ensuring freedom of navigation and maritime security. The statement provided no other details about the vessel or the nature of the attack.

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