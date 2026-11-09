In Bangkok, Thailand, researchers found that topical use of 3% minoxidil can increase facial hair density in transgender men undergoing gender-affirming hormone therapy. ScienceAlert reports the results of a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study.

Trial results

The study was conducted at Mahidol University in Bangkok. It involved 69 participants: 34 people applied 3% minoxidil to their faces twice daily for 12 weeks, while another 35 received a placebo.

After eight weeks, facial hair in the minoxidil group was denser and thicker than in the placebo group. After 12 weeks, mustache density in this group increased by about 17% compared with baseline, while beard density rose by 15%. Participants also reported greater satisfaction with the results and improved quality of life.

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Safety and limitations

The researchers recorded only minor side effects, including itching, redness, and skin flaking. No serious adverse events were reported, and participants' blood pressure remained stable. This is important because minoxidil is a vasodilator, and its systemic absorption could theoretically cause dizziness, low blood pressure, or a rapid heartbeat.

The authors of the study, published in the Journal of Dermatological Treatment, noted that the results apply specifically to transgender men receiving hormone therapy. They suggest that testosterone therapy may have enhanced the drug's effect. An earlier 2016 study among cisgender men also showed that 3% minoxidil was superior to placebo for beard growth, but topical minoxidil has still not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to stimulate facial hair growth.

The American Academy of Dermatology advises consulting a dermatologist before using minoxidil for this purpose, as skin irritation may be a common side effect.

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