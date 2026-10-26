The Holy See Press Office has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV will make an apostolic journey to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru from November 6 to 17, 2026. As ANSA English reports, the visit will take place according to the previously announced itinerary.

Travel itinerary

The pontiff will visit Uruguay, Argentina and Peru. The Holy See said that the planned apostolic journey to Latin America will take place in accordance with the previously published program.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Pope’s health condition

The trip confirmation was published following the Pope’s recent surgery for lung cancer. According to a Vatican statement, doctor Luigi Carbone said that the pontiff’s postoperative recovery is ongoing and that recent medical examinations confirmed his good health.

The Holy See stated that the current clinical picture, the results of diagnostic tests and laboratory analyses revealed no contraindications that could prevent the planned apostolic journey.

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