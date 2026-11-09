Scientists have reconstructed the trajectory of a fireball that broke apart over Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts, United States, on May 30, 2026. Researchers found that the roughly one-meter-wide body traveled on an elongated, comet-like orbit that extended almost to Jupiter's orbit. A close passage near the gas giant may have altered its trajectory and directed it onto a path intersecting Earth.

Space.com reported the study's findings. According to the publication, the celestial body entered the atmosphere at 1:06 p.m. local time, or 18:06 UTC. It was observed by residents of Massachusetts coastal areas, who also reported a sonic boom.

Radar and camera data

The object's trajectory was reconstructed by a group of scientists from Europe and the United States led by space physicist Juha Vierinen of the Arctic University of Norway. They combined data from the SIMONe meteor radar, weather radars, infrasound stations, dashcams and surveillance cameras.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The main radar echo was recorded from an altitude of about 90 down to 71 kilometers. A trail echo was observed down to an altitude of approximately 32 kilometers, where the body fragmented with energy equivalent to 500 tons of TNT. The fireball's total energy was estimated at about 1.1 kilotons of TNT. Fragments fell into Cape Cod Bay.

Not linked to a meteor shower

Based on the depth of its penetration into the atmosphere, the researchers suggested that the object was fairly strong and may have been rich in iron. Vierinen noted that scientists cannot precisely determine the celestial body's full history, but found no connection between it and any known meteor shower.

The fireball's orbit resembled those of Jupiter-family comets, but the object itself was not a comet. According to the researchers, Jupiter's gravity can move small asteroids from the main belt between Mars and Jupiter onto similar elongated orbits. Observations of such meter-sized bodies are important because they are difficult to detect in space before they enter the atmosphere, and impacts are infrequent.

Read us on