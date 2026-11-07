Vance joins indirect U.S. contacts with Iran — Anadolu Agency

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has personally participated over the past two weeks in indirect contacts with Iran aimed at achieving a new ceasefire and resuming negotiations on the nuclear program. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Axios, which quoted two sources familiar with the course of the contacts.

Contacts through intermediaries

According to Axios, Vance speaks almost daily with Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and other intermediaries. White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner are also involved in these efforts.

Axios sources said that Vance and the intermediaries discussed the possibility of holding a technical working-level meeting between the U.S. and Iranian sides in the coming days. At the same time, according to them, such a meeting has not yet taken place.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump’s letter and conversation with Qatar’s emir

Two weeks ago, Vance sent a letter to Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, proposing a return to direct negotiations. Iranian officials, according to the publication, said that the letter had created positive momentum.

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on November 7. According to the emir’s office, Sheikh Tamim stressed the need to continue dialogue and avoid further escalation in the region.

Read us on